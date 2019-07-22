Subscribe for 99¢
Regarding “Change comes to Ferguson, but many of the same challenges remain” (July 14): This story was more notable in what it didn’t say than what it did. It didn’t mention that Ferguson is cash-strapped, has a high turnover of personnel and can’t hire enough first responders. This should be no surprise, given the financial constraints put on the city by the U.S. Justice Department. Conditions in the subsidized housing complexes along West Florissant have also worsened.

This is not just a Ferguson issue. The Ferguson Commission, created to recommend long-term solutions, identified city, county, state and federal responsibilities.

Blake Ashby’s July 17 guest column, “Will the DOJ live up to its agreement with Ferguson?” noted that the Department of Justice monitor agreed that Ferguson has made significant progress in reforms of police and municipal court practices. However, the federal government isn’t allowing Ferguson to divert its money to basic needs rather than on continued monitoring. Such a decision is counterproductive. Also, expecting the neighborhoods along West Florissant, but particularly the housing complexes, to be rejuvenated without substantial federal, state, and county involvement is unrealistic, which helps explain the festering problems.

What was said in the article was that Ferguson struggles. What wasn’t said is that the path forward would require the work of regional, state and federal agencies, but they are nowhere to be found. It’s shameful that despite promises to the contrary, Ferguson is on its own.

John McDonald • Ferguson

