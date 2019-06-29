Hey, "pro-lifers," how about putting your all life is sacred slogan into practice? There are babies, children, pregnant women and nursing mothers being treated worse than animals in our border detention facilities.
Where is your outrage? What are you doing to get our elected officials to put an end to these horrors? The Trump administration has been callously depriving detainees of basic necessities. Young children are separated from their families and are tasked with taking care of toddlers. Our society doesn’t tolerate animals being treated with such cruelty, but it is OK to turn a blind eye to what is happening with these people because they are “foreign?”
Perhaps you might better spend your time focusing on the needs of the less fortunate among us, be they citizens or not, instead of trying to eliminate women’s reproductive freedom of choice. Seriously, let’s take care of the people who are already on this Earth. What would Jesus do? I’m pretty sure he would not approve of what our government is doing to the children in its custody.
Karen Grace • St. Louis County