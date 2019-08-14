“With malice toward none, with charity for all …” — Abraham Lincoln’s second inaugural address was aimed at binding up the nation’s wounds. He took great care to assign no blame or claim no special divine authority for the North’s victory over slavery.
Alternately, as elite, affluent, partisan mega-donors assembled in front of the Lincoln Memorial on July 4, they heard their leader proclaim, over the roar of military jet aircraft overhead, how our nation’s "might makes right."
I believe most of us can agree that our nation needs an updated, clearly defined immigration policy. Until then, our nation has policies in place that allow refugees to request asylum. These requests should be honored and promptly adjudicated. Cruelty, humiliation, family separation and deprivation should not be our tools for stemming the flow of the desperate.
John T. O’Connor • Columbia, Mo.