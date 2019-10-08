Regarding “Milwaukee’s Cure Violence program: mixed reviews and lots of hope” (Oct. 5): The article by Rachel Rice on the Cure Violence program in Milwaukee was very interesting. However, one big question remains unanswered. Who gets the money?
Nowhere in the article do we learn how much these ”interrupters” are making, or who their “handlers” are, or how much they are being paid.
The more than $6 million dollars St. Louis is investing in this program deserves close fiscal scrutiny. The devil is in the details. Please tell us all the details and follow the money.
M.B. Barutio • St. Louis County