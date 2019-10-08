Red October special: Subscribe now
Will Milwaukee's program to cure violence work in St. Louis

Larry Alexander, at left, talks to 414LIFE worker Bernard "Bud" Carpenter on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Alexander told Carpenter that his car window was shot out several months ago and he could here shooting nightly in his neighborhood. Carpenter and other members of 414LIFE were canvassing the neighborhood and handing out literature about their organization. They were asking residents to call them if they knew of conflicts that could possibly escalate into violence. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

Regarding “Milwaukee’s Cure Violence program: mixed reviews and lots of hope” (Oct. 5): The article by Rachel Rice on the Cure Violence program in Milwaukee was very interesting. However, one big question remains unanswered. Who gets the money?

Nowhere in the article do we learn how much these ”interrupters” are making, or who their “handlers” are, or how much they are being paid.

The more than $6 million dollars St. Louis is investing in this program deserves close fiscal scrutiny. The devil is in the details. Please tell us all the details and follow the money.

M.B. Barutio • St. Louis County