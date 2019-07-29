Subscribe for 99¢
States and feds unite on election security after '16 clashes

In this Sept. 20, 2018 photo, voting booths stand ready in downtown Minneapolis for the opening of early voting in Minnesota. Election officials and federal cybersecurity agents are touting improved collaboration aimed at confronting and deterring efforts to tamper with elections. Granted, the only way to go was up: In 2016 amid Russian meddling, federal officials were accused first of being too tight-lipped on intelligence about possible hacking into state systems, and later criticized for trying to hijack control from the states. The first test of this new-and-improved relationship could come on Nov. 6. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

 associated press

I am a Republican. I believe in our democracy. There is hard evidence that our democracy is being compromised by foreign entities. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley must do something to stop it.

I urge my senators to stop being partisan and work with the Democrats to get things passed. Be true leaders and not politicians. That means work with whoever is pushing for the safety of our elections. Pass bills requiring politicians and campaigns to notify the FBI if foreign entities offer information. Pass bills funding agencies to keep our elections safe. Pass bills that don’t leave companies like Twitter solely responsible for sorting out fake accounts influencing our elections. If Sens. Blunt and Hawley continue to support what favors the party, they will make us all lose our freedom.

Melissa Morgan • St. Charles

