I am a Republican. I believe in our democracy. There is hard evidence that our democracy is being compromised by foreign entities. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley must do something to stop it.
I urge my senators to stop being partisan and work with the Democrats to get things passed. Be true leaders and not politicians. That means work with whoever is pushing for the safety of our elections. Pass bills requiring politicians and campaigns to notify the FBI if foreign entities offer information. Pass bills funding agencies to keep our elections safe. Pass bills that don’t leave companies like Twitter solely responsible for sorting out fake accounts influencing our elections. If Sens. Blunt and Hawley continue to support what favors the party, they will make us all lose our freedom.
Melissa Morgan • St. Charles