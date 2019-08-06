I was on my way to babysitting my 2- and 4-year old granddaughters Saturday when news of the El Paso shooting broke, followed later that day by the Dayton, Ohio, massacre.
I am particularly concerned about Missouri’s rising statistics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the gun-death rate in Missouri has been consistently higher than the national average since at least 1999.
Gun deaths have increased more quickly in Missouri than in the nation as a whole. In 2017, our state saw 21.5 firearm deaths per 100,000 residents.
Open carry and concealed carry are legal in Missouri for anyone 19-years or older, with or without a concealed-carry permit. Missouri also has a “stand-your-ground” law. There is no permit, background check or firearms registration required when buying a handgun from a private individual.
We saw proof in El Paso that well-armed citizens and security guards did not stop the killing. More guns do not mean more protection.
Our lawmakers must step up to prevent further violence. Becky Morgan, leader of the Missouri Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America has announced she is challenging U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner in 2020. We need her leadership to make our state safe for all of our grandchildren.
Frances Purcell Fanning • Webster Groves
Member, Moms Demand Action