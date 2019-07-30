President Donald Trump’s campaign could be summarized in two words: immigration and jobs. However, there is no relation between them. It is time to realize that global poverty is a problem to the U.S. as well, and it is time to act accordingly.
It cannot be denied that immigration’s main cause is other countries' political or economic instability. If the goal is to reduce the number of immigrants, the solution is not to make them feel unwelcomed by worsening conditions in detention centers. This won’t stop migration influx. I am from Venezuela, and I can tell you that’s for sure. The way to stop this influx is to improve conditions in the countries where immigrants are coming from.
Nonetheless, the Trump administration’s focus is on defense spending instead of foreign aid. It’s hard to find the logic in this because I don’t foresee the U.S. invading those countries. Protecting the foreign aid budget is a solution not only to reduce immigrant flows but also to open jobs in those countries. Creating jobs means reducing levels of extreme poverty, improving the economy and possibly even opening new export markets for U.S. goods. It is not the perfect solution, and definitely not the only one, but its pros far outweigh its cons.
Isabel Mora Labarca • St. Louis