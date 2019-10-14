“Barr and Pompeo are stuck in the fog machine. They seem captives of the president’s perverse worldview. Authoritarian regimes have this problem all the time … when all government activity is the product of the id of the leader. But in a republic, that’s unusual.” This is a quote by Timothy Naftali, a historian and former director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, referring to Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump
We have reached a breaking point. We need to think beyond political parties and focus on our beloved country.
We cannot have this obstruction and lawlessness. We cannot allow the Republican Party to be dominated by the id of Donald Trump. We cannot allow him to sully the great United States of America.
It is time for Sen. Roy Blunt to be a patriot and stand up for the rule of law and our Constitution.
Debbie Igielnik • Clayton