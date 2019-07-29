I want to thank the Post-Dispatch for last week’s coverage of the Mueller hearings. Front page, above the fold, I saw the basic facts that had been revealed at the hearings, not headlines emphasizing the optics of the day. Too many news outlets chose to focus on Mueller’s “performance,” not the import of what was being said. The facts were clear: Russia interfered in our election to aid Donald Trump, and he welcomed their help. Trump repeatedly tried to obstruct this investigation in order to protect himself.
The taciturn Mueller often seemed to bend over backwards in order to not impugn Trump, excusing his actions whenever an area appeared to be somewhat gray.
Though referred to as the Mueller Report, it is a compendium of the work done by many people working under his guidance. Yet, news media analysts were quick to condemn Mueller for being hesitant to verify some of the passages being thrown at him. If they were from the report, he stood by them. Mueller remained calm during accusations about conspiracy theories, only pushing back when his team’s integrity was questioned.
Mueller is an apolitical man of unquestioned integrity who deserves our respect, not cheap shots for political points. Thanks to Mr. Mueller for not succumbing to what I would call Trumpian tactics.
Joy Parisien • Manchester