Regarding “These ‘illegal aliens’ are out of this world, not after your jobs” (Oct. 19): I would like to follow up on Charles Gregory’s ironic letter concerning “little green men” and the interplanetary meeting of civilizations. Although many long for such a meeting, we have reason to fear it, since the aliens may elect to dine on us rather than with us. Otherwise, how nice it might be to talk with them.
But if it’s friendly conversation we want, we should try talking with our fellow humans first. Imagine perfecting the art of conversation with Earth-born people of different ethnicities. Next, Sunnis might talk with Shiites, and even the rich with the poor. Then we would be ready to approach the intergalactic folks.
Things sometimes go wrong, however. It could be that the “little green men” have destroyed their own world with excessive use of carbon-based fuels, and are looking for another planet to occupy — such as ours.
Allan R. Shickman • University City