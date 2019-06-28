As I watch recent news coverage of fans being hit by baseballs at Major League games, I can empathize with them.
I was hit by a line drive foul ball during a spring training game in Arizona in March. There was no time to react. The incident sent me to an emergency room, and then to my St. Louis doctors when I returned home. I continue to experience the effects of being hit, more than three months later.
The ball hit me straight on — no netting, no protection, as I was sitting in the second row just past the visitors’ dugout.
I urge fans to put pressure on Major League Baseball and the individual teams to deal with a problem that doesn’t need to continue. Fans should not have to experience pain and suffering caused by something that most likely does not have to happen.
Agnes Garino • Kirkwood