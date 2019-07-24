Regarding the letter “Idea of Individualism is Really Just Greed” (July 19): In our great tradition of political philosophy, there has always been a tension between the common good and private gain, that is, what's good for the whole versus the individual. And in America, that dispute is no less prevalent. But John Vogler’s letter bizarrely tries to deny this. The liberalism that animated many of the founders was most certainly individualistic in many respects.
Man is taken to be radically asocial and apolitical, and through rational self-interest, he then agrees to form a government to protect his rights. We may question whether that kind of Hobbesian-Lockean picture of politics does full justice to the Christian conception of man’s purpose and duty. And contrary to Vogler’s insinuation, that is something many conservatives have wrestled with for decades. However, that should not overshadow the plain fact that individualism did occupy a good deal of space in the thinking of the founders. Does not the declaration speak of the need for governments to secure our rights and are not these rights applicable to all people as individuals?
Caleb Buschon • O’Fallon, Ill.