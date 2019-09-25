The Department of Justice is refusing to comply with a request from the House Judiciary Committee to supply it with grand jury testimony as the committee explores issuing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The department argues that the committee does not have legal standing as it is not a judicial body.
This represents either a failure to understand our Constitution or the politicization of that department. The first is inconceivable. There is no law school graduate who is ignorant of Article Two of our Constitution.
In writing that article, we know exactly what the Founding Fathers intended. In the Federalist No. 65, Alexander Hamilton wrote about the Senate in its “judicial character as a court for the trial of impeachments.” He provided the reason why the impeachment trial be conducted under the chief justice. He also supported the argument that the House be vested with that authority.
Sadly, our Department of Justice is politicized. The department now seems to belong to Trump, Attorney General William Barr and their enablers. It has become the Department of Injustice.
Let us support the principled legislators who seek, regardless of any political price they may pay later, to live up to their oaths to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. May the rule of law and the principles of our democracy prevail.
Terry D. Weiss, M.D. • St. Louis