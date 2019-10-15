The top of the list of concerns at the U.S. Constitutional Convention in 1787 was the fear that the nation's chief executive might accumulate too much power and replicate the sins of monarchy. The Founding Fathers feared power without accountability. So they were at pains to provide effective means for checking executive power.
Congress was conceived to be the primary check on presidential overreach. Accordingly, Congress was charged with oversight responsibilities and provided with the powers to fulfill them.
Hence, the invocation of “executive privilege” amounts to a direct attack on the Constitution’s basic plan. Moreover, the notion that a president cannot be indicted for wrongdoing while in office, plainly putting a president above the law, would have provoked rage in those who established the Constitution. It makes the president the king they so feared.
Thomas W. Allen • Chesterfield
Founding Fathers knew power might be abused
