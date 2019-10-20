While I was not a proponent of Better Together, I am open to the idea of a reimagined City-County partnership. Our fractured governmental offices and public-service departments can benefit from alignment and consolidation. St. Louis can expand beyond a sum of its parts. What I am not open to are recommendations by the Board of Freeholders that fail to think outside the box or provide bold strokes for the big challenges of our region.
The Board of Freeholders will be asked to confront philosophically challenging questions and provide viable solutions to area residents. This is a tall order, but the board can deliver if members are willing to challenge the political status quo.
The board should garner feedback from the most progressive corners of our region and unapologetically focus on concepts like racial equity. Hold our politicians and political systems to high standards. Imagine a future region not only attractive to the young professionals and white collar workers who we are trying to attract but also the people who currently live here and contribute to the city’s already rich and vibrant fabric.
Lucy Chin • St. Louis