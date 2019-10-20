Team up with us for 99¢
Municipal League Meeting

From left: Jennings City Councilman Terry Wilson, Florissant City Councilman Jeff Caputa and Florissant Councilman Timothy Jones take pins stating their opposition to the City-County Merger on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 at a meeting in the Chesterfield City Hall. The Municipal League of Metro St. Louis discussed and voted unanimously to support a petition calling for the formation of a Board of Freeholders to consider the merger of the county and city. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

While I was not a proponent of Better Together, I am open to the idea of a reimagined City-County partnership. Our fractured governmental offices and public-service departments can benefit from alignment and consolidation. St. Louis can expand beyond a sum of its parts. What I am not open to are recommendations by the Board of Freeholders that fail to think outside the box or provide bold strokes for the big challenges of our region.

The Board of Freeholders will be asked to confront philosophically challenging questions and provide viable solutions to area residents. This is a tall order, but the board can deliver if members are willing to challenge the political status quo.

The board should garner feedback from the most progressive corners of our region and unapologetically focus on concepts like racial equity. Hold our politicians and political systems to high standards. Imagine a future region not only attractive to the young professionals and white collar workers who we are trying to attract but also the people who currently live here and contribute to the city’s already rich and vibrant fabric.

Lucy Chin • St. Louis