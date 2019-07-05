Regarding “New $20 million library building coming to Frontenac despite some residents’ strong opposition” (June 28): Against the objections of the City of Frontenac, the St. Louis County Library intends to build a massive development at the corner of Clayton and Spoede roads.
The building, which is not for use by public library patrons, will be over 80,000 square feet — nearly the size of an average Walmart big-box store. And with 280 employees, the projected workforce also compares to that of a Walmart store. This will be crammed onto what used to be four residential properties on Spoede Road, bordering an intersection that’s often choked with traffic as it is.
Historically, this area has been a quiet residential neighborhood of homes, churches, synagogues and schools, and many Frontenac residents want it to stay that way. Who granted the St. Louis County Library the power to do whatever the hell it wants to, despite strong opposition of all local citizens?
The American ideal is for government to derive its powers from the consent of the governed, which should apply to all levels of government, including the St. Louis County Library. This plan makes no sense. It violates this ideal, and stomps all over the rights and wishes of the taxpayers who will be forced to pay the $38 million price tag.
Dr. Dan Sullivan • Frontenac
Frontenac Estates Subdivision trustee