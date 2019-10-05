Regarding “‘You are failing us’: Plans, frustration at UN climate talks” (Sept. 24): The United Nations Climate Summit is over. The youth, worldwide, have marched in protest. Greta Thunberg, 16, has had her impassioned say, and life goes on. The top five nations emitting the most carbon dioxide produce more than 60% of emissions and have not changed their emission goals while 66 smaller countries that account for less than 7% of emissions have pledged to increase their efforts. The scientists who have issued basically correct forecasts for some 60 years are now being ignored.
Young mothers are happily producing new entrants to the brave new world, not realizing that the world is not going to be as benign to life as in past times. Our world is changing more rapidly than previously experienced. We are already suffering from stronger, more damaging storms. More forest fires and flooding of areas previously not subject to floods and higher temperatures. It is not only people that are affected, but wildlife also.
On a personal level, my yard normally has a variety of birds throughout the year. I haven’t seen a bird in at least a month. There is no doubt that climate change is already affecting our lives, but not to the extent that it will affect future generations. We have to change our ways and also ensure that our leaders take the required measures to avoid a catastrophe for our grandchildren. We will be responsible.
Alan Ranford • Bridgeton