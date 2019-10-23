Regarding “Former lawman who helped calm Ferguson protests tapped as Gardner’s police liaison” (Oct. 17): Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired Ron Johnson to act as a liaison between her office and the police department. Johnson is the former Missouri state trooper who betrayed his law enforcement comrades and all law-abiding citizens by marching hand in hand with the Ferguson protesters, perpetuating the popular myth of an unjustified shooting.
Suggesting Johnson could be a liaison with law enforcement is akin to asking the fox to watch the sheep.
No one in law enforcement should be expected to trust or work with Gardner or Johnson who have openly displayed their disrespect and disdain for police.
Johnson’s hiring and his $50,000 salary is just another example of Gardner’s incompetence and wasteful spending.
Jerry Spiniolas • St. Louis County