In response to Tony Messenger’s column "The governor comes to St. Louis to talk crime and leaves the black prosecutors behind" (Sept. 12): Despite the conclusions he wants to jump to, the reason that Kim Gardner and Wesley Bell weren’t invited to the latest discussion on how to tackle the violent crime problem had nothing to do with their race.
After all, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden, a black man, was present. It actually had everything to do with the crusade that they have launched against law enforcement in their respective jurisdictions. It is laughable to think that we should listen to Gardner’s opinion on how to tackle violent crime when she recently refused to issue charges against the killer of one of the many children killed in St. Louis this year.
It is laughable for her to act so incredulous she wasn’t invited, when her biggest achievements during her tenure have included a failed attempt to charge former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens for having an extramarital affair and making a list of city police officers she won’t take cases from because she doesn’t like them. If Gardner and Bell truly want to make a difference in combating violent crime in St. Louis, they would step down and allow someone who will actually prosecute criminals and ignore politics to take over the position.
Nick Nocchiero • St. Charles