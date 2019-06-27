Regarding Tony Messenger’s June 21 column “For decades, prosecutorial misconduct was overlooked. Then Kim Gardner happened”: Messenger wrongly suggests that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is being targeted for investigation for unethical, prosecutorial misconduct because she is female, an African-American and a reformer.
Gardner is the circuit attorney, the top law enforcement official in the City of St. Louis. Her integrity and competence informs and directs her entire office.
According to William Don Tisaby’s indictment, Gardner sat beside him and heard him repeatedly lie under oath, and only encouraged these lies through her own questioning. She later ordered her chief trial attorney to not report that crime to police. Let that image sink in.
And unlike the examples cited by Messenger that involved cases where the prosecutorial misconduct was discovered years later, Gardner’s unethical conduct was spotted contemporaneously with the proceedings. Gardner also appears to have encouraged the commission of a crime during pretrial proceedings. Her behavior was so blatant the presiding criminal judge directed her to stop speaking and advised her to seek legal counsel. Is everyone to look the other way when the prosecutorial misconduct is happening?
This investigation has nothing to do with race or gender or any challenge to the establishment. It has to do with what we expect from the person elected to lead our justice system.
Terence Niehoff • St. Louis