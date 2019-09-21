Regarding “Trump’s cut-and-run plan for Afghanistan sets the stage for a bloodbath” (Sept. 6): I’m not sure what Kool-Aid the editorial board was drinking when they wrote that President Donald Trump should not pull our troops out of Afghanistan. Do they believe, after 18 years, that we can actually win that war?
What is their plan? The Taliban did not participate in the attack on the World Trade Center. It was Osama Bin Laden who masterminded this crime, and our response should have been to treat it as a crime. We had the world’s sympathy; even Iran gave us support — until we invaded.
Now with almost 2,500 dead and another 20,000 wounded, we still are no closer to victory. We have spent billions of dollars on propping up corrupt warlords and politicians — money that could be spent on our own social services, schools and infrastructure. The Afghan army is still not capable of defending their country.
As for the Taliban torturing its enemies and oppressing women, well we don’t seem to mind when the Saudis do the same.
Yes, it is “cut and run,” just as we did in Vietnam, Somalia and Libya. Unless the editorial board would like to see another 18 years of stalemate with more body bags and a new market for prosthetic limbs, we need to get out of Afghanistan, Iraq and all other foreign wars. In the future we should heed the advice of President John Quincy Adams: “Do not go abroad in search of monsters to destroy.”
Cornelius Alwood • Ferguson