The manner in which we use our senses to communicate has been altered greatly by technology. Due to the infatuation with social media, we obsess over visual stimulation instead of traditional listening methods of the past. We speak out and challenge other's views without listening to their side of the story. Communication is no longer about a two-way interaction, but unfortunately a means to sound off and demand our beliefs to be paramount.
The old saying, “We were given one mouth and two ears for a reason” is now a thought of the past. We don’t pay attention to feelings, objections and counterarguments. We merely look to push our agenda.
The last few years in Washington, D.C., have been a good example of this phenomena. Nothing constructive is being passed for the good of all the people in our country. We should already be enjoying the benefits of an infrastructure bill, instead it appears this will be an issue that never sees the light of day. We have lost our senses, an unfortunate result of hunkering down to hashtags and social media fodder.
Ronald French • O’Fallon, Mo.