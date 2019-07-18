Regarding “Cards’ Hall of Famer Gibson being treated for pancreatic cancer” (July 14): It was with a heavy heart that I read this story. As an aging Baby Boomer, I recall with fondness Bob Gibson challenging every mighty offensive star of the 1960s — Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Ernie Banks, to mention a few.
My late father used to take me to Candlestick Park in San Francisco to watch two of the era’s premiere teams, the Giants and the Cardinals. Those memories with my father are among the gifts that Mr. Gibson and his colleagues gave to many sons and fathers. For that, I express my gratitude to Mr. Gibson and thank him from the heart. God bless and take care to a fine man.
Mike McAdoo • San Francisco