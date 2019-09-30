Regarding “Aldermen reject move to end residency requirement for St. Louis workers” (Sept. 14): The idea of allowing city employees to live outside the city is shortsighted and shows lack of faith in the St. Louis area. It will create a new generation of city employees who won’t know anything about the neighborhoods and residents. They will not understand the city’s challenges and how to correct these problems.
One solution might be to give the employee a house from the city land bank in an area that’s ripe for redevelopment. Make it close to a transit line, so the employee won’t need a car. Take said house, and bring it up to code. The future employee can paint and refinish as needed. Furniture is on them. This would give them a stake in the community.
Police officers should know the areas they patrol. It would go a long way for public and police relations if they were seen as a neighbor. Having a neighbor who works for the government could benefit you when you need help.
Rehabilitating older homes, instead of bulldozing them, could also help with Mayor Lyda Krewson’s goal of reducing the dilapidated housing stock. This would be something no other municipality could offer. It should be on the table.
Charles Winingham • Alton