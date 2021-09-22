Give consumers effective ways to fight plastic pollution

The editorial “Mislabeling plastic as recyclable defeats the purpose and damages the planet” (Sept. 16) really just scratches the surface. Many of us have known for some time that the “chasing arrows,” recycling bins and other consumer efforts do very little to control the huge plastic problem. The Editorial Board is on the right track, but many of us want to know what we can do that might really be effective.

I suspect that sending letters and phoning companies that use non-reusable plastic might be effective, as well as finding consumer groups that are already working on this problem. We could also advertise ways to use less plastic, like buying produce from stands that use paper bags rather than plastic packaging.

I’d love to see the Post-Dispatch put more coverage to finding websites, addresses and groups that consumers like me could use, so we could do something more useful than complaining.

Joanne Kelly • Webster Groves