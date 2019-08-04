Regarding “Mueller dismisses Trump’s claims of exoneration, ‘witch hunt’” (July 26): Special Counsel Robert Mueller finally spoke. True to his word, he did stick to his report. It allowed many people to hear the excerpts and explanations from the leader of the investigation. We see again that the Russians made massive attempts to influence the 2016 elections, and President Donald Trump and his campaign welcomed them with open arms, even though campaign operatives knew some of the information was obtained by illegal means.
We see that Mr. Trump’s denials and claims of fake news were distortions of the truth on his part. We see that Trump was not exonerated from collusion with the Russians. The report only concluded that there was insufficient evidence to pursue criminal conspiracy at this time.
That is not that unusual. It took several years before authorities had enough evidence to charge and convict Al Capone. We also see that the investigation couldn’t exonerate Mr. Trump from obstruction of justice. In fact, Mr. Mueller testified that Mr. Trump’s written testimony was not only incomplete, but also misleading. And what did Mr. Trump say about all this? He termed it “a great day for me.” That is like Al Capone saying after the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, “a great day for me since I didn’t get charged with a crime.”
Glen Phillips • Pittsfield, Ill.