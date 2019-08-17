It is sad to see our government so fractured and ineffective, especially with regard to gun violence. Perhaps it's time to enlist the private sector to push back against the gun lobby, as opposed to emotional knee-jerk reactions on both sides, and implement solutions for safety.
If every gun manufactured, sold and owned was mandatorily insured against harm from misuse, then insurers (who would undoubtedly profit from such a huge market) would operate the same way that automobile and casualty insurers do and act to minimize risk. Safety regulations, background checks and limits on the mentally ill would result, much the same way that the insurance industry brought air bags, seat belts and anti-theft technology to fruition.
The Supreme Court has already ruled in favor of mandatory health insurance, and what is a bigger health risk in our country than gun violence, crime and accidents?
Scott Mueller • St. Louis