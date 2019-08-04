We need to help, not ostracize, violent and unstable countries if we want to improve national security.
Quite prevalent in today’s media are conflicting opinions regarding strategies to improve national security in the United States. Some believe the priority should be protecting our self-interest, and others think the country should welcome those seeking freedom and stability.
However, there is a solution in the works that needs more attention. Recently, the House of Representatives passed the Global Fragility Act, which would focus U.S. diplomatic, development and security efforts on preventing the root causes of violence and instability in affected countries. Passing this bill would appease both ends of the national security debate. In other words, it would facilitate aid for those seeking stability and improve U.S. national security.
I urge Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to support the Global Fragility Act. Doing so would reduce environments in which terrorism, criminal activity and corruption thrive, improving the lives of people both in these fragile countries and in our own country.
Sam Elster • University City