All I hear about today is global warming. I don’t think an argument can be made that it isn’t happening. However, I do think an argument can be made as to how much mankind is contributing to it.
I think that even if we stopped burning every drop of oil and every lump of coal, the idea that it would change anything is wishful thinking and political hogwash.
Recently I watched a program about the Great Lakes. Approximately 14,000 years ago as the ice shelf moved south past where Chicago is today, it left giant scars in the land. This ice shelf was over a mile thick. As it retreated it filled those scars with melted water, thus creating the Great Lakes.
The question is: What made it melt back then? It is just a normal cycle of the planet.
Alan Kuhn • Florissant