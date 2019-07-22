The president’s tweet to “go back where you came from” is a rant probably heard since the beginning of mankind. Prehistoric indigenous tribes yelled it at others who migrated close by, encroaching on their territory.
Where should we go? Irish Americans, back to Ireland. African Americans back to Africa. (And, by the way, why did you wind up here in the first place? Oh, yeah, that’s right!) Jews, go back to … where? Poland, Russia, Babylonia, Canaan? The only people who should get to stay are exploited Native Americans.
You should be able to retain affection and connection to your heritage without sacrificing patriotism. There is no better place to live right now than in this country. It might not be philosopher Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz’s “best of all possible worlds,” but it’s the best there is now.
