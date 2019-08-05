Republican politicians have recently been telling us they are the party of Lincoln. It’s true, they are. And in some ways, they are trying to emulate him. For example, during Lincoln’s time as president, there was not one African American in the House or Senate. Not too surprising since they weren’t even allowed to vote until the 15th Amendment was passed in 1870.
In 2019, now that Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) has announced his resignation, there will be no black Republicans in the House and only one black Senator, Tim Scott of South Carolina.
That’s what you call consistent.
Ken Kelly • Oakville