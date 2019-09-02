When it comes to death by gun, it’s business as usual in Missouri. Given the opportunity to begin a dialogue on reining in the out-of-control use of weapons, Gov. Mike Parson has elected to do nothing. Instead of taking sensible steps, such as proposing universal background checks or dialing back the virtually unfettered rights afforded gun owners to wander public places while packing heat, our state’s leader has retreated behind a veil of platitudes.
Parson invites us to “work together” with unspecified others at the “federal, state, local, and community levels.” Rather than standing up to the National Rifle Association, he not-so-boldly informs us that “we’re going to do some things that are within my powers.” Sharing what those things are might be a good start.
On the other hand, I’m sure our citizens will feel much safer knowing the governor is throwing his weight behind the effort to repair a tax problem affecting rural car buyers. I guess we know where the governor’s priorities lie.
Alan Freed • St. Louis