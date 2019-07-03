It may come to pass that the spirit of the July Fourth celebrations will become a hazy memory, given the lack of national unity in this country. If narcissism and greed continue unabated, there soon will be nothing to celebrate. In short, the United States of America is quickly becoming the Divided States of America, all emanating from those who would twist the definition of “us” to mean “me.”
America’s first national triumph was the defeat of the British in the Revolutionary War. The self-governance born from that skirmish is both what we celebrate and why. Today, that self-governance is in peril. A nation of laws is forcibly being molded into a nation of men who would harbor their individual greed rather than their collective patriotism. If these men have their way, the same tyranny inflicted by the British will return full-circle to our country. Our liberties are in peril.
It is high time that unity be restored in the United States, lest our once great nation becomes a dim shadow of its former self. America’s last national triumph was the defeat of the Axis powers in World War II and the restoration of liberty in both Europe and the Pacific. That sense of pride, sacrifice and dedication to a common cause has taken a 74-year respite. Those morally bankrupt individuals who think America will survive as a nation of 320 million self-serving individuals are also those who would most tearfully and most woefully lament our nation’s demise.
Richard Yesley • New Athens