Regarding “Carjackers weren’t ‘raised right,’ says St. Louis victim who vows to buy a gun” (Oct. 12): Carjacking victim Amanda Jackson has a theory on the daily crimes occurring across the city. She said, “To be honest, the people ain’t being raised right, I just think it’s a lack of family values. It’s sad but true.”
But that is not the truth that the following groups want to hear: Action St. Louis, the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, ArchCity Defenders, The Bail Project, Close the Workhouse Campaign, Coalition Against Police Crimes and Repression, Deaconess Foundation, Forward Through Ferguson, Jobs with Justice, Metropolitan Congregations United, the Organization for Black Struggle and WePower. All of which disagree with St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards’ statement that some murdered black children were engaged in illegal activity at the time of their deaths.
Gary Lasadose • St. Louis County