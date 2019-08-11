I know Democrats never want facts to interfere with a policy they propose, but let’s talk facts about what Democrats call assault rifles. First of all, they are not assault rifles. Any veteran will tell you that. When I was in the Army in the 1960s, I trained and was issued an assault rifle. I know how they function. Assault rifles fire automatically. One trigger pull fires multiple rounds. What is sold today is not that kind of rifle. Never has been. Never will be. It fires no differently than any semi-automatic rifle that has been used for deer hunting for years. The only difference is that the Missouri Department of Conservation limits hunters to a 10-round magazine. Yes, it looks like what the military uses, but it’s not.
Democrats want to ban these rifles because they look like military weapons. Why do we produce cars that will go well in excess of 100 miles per hour when the speed limit is 70?
When a drunk driver kills people with a car, we hold the driver responsible for the crime. When there is a crime committed with a gun, Democrats hold the gun responsible. They spend the rest of their time trying to figure out a way to keep criminals out of jail. If you are going to have a conversation, wouldn’t it be nice to have it based on facts and not emotion?
Marc Schoenfeld • Chesterfield