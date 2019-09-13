Regarding “Police shoot, kill man near St. Louis Galleria mall” (Sept. 1): An officer shot Terry Tillman running in the Galleria? Was he endangering other customers? Our local mall is also posted as an active shooter zone, also known as a “gun-free” zone. However, like every such posted business I have seen, it is not legally posted, by state-mandated code. The sign must be 11-by-14 inches tall, with 1-inch lettering, and prominently displayed. Our mall only has a small sign, several feet to the side of the door. It does not qualify, under state code, to be a gun-free zone. Nothing, it seems to me, justifies the officer's shooting of Tillman.
Michael Dobony • Springfield, Mo.