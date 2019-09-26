Regarding “Agency reverses course on Trump’s Alabama hurricane claim” (Sept. 8): The National Weather Service was ordered by President Donald Trump’s administration to reverse its experts’ scientific findings in order to support the president’s false statement that Alabama would “most likely be hit harder than anticipated” by Hurricane Dorian.
This abuse of power is alarming and laughable. But other false statements by President Trump have had more serious consequences, including his repeated erroneous insistence that mental illness is to blame for most gun deaths. This only distracts us from addressing the real causes of gun violence. People hear this false narrative over and over again, then start to believe it.
Research tells us that there is little or no connection between mental illness and gun violence. In fact, people who have mental health problems are up to 10 times more likely than the general population to be victims of shootings. Gun violence is not a mental health problem.
Nearly 1,700 kids die nationwide each year from gun violence, including many in St. Louis. We must wake up to the more serious political deceptions that are only perpetrating bad policies.
Frances Purcell Fanning • Webster Groves
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense