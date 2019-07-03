On July 4, 1776, 56 men of wealth, status and political prominence signed a document, drafted by Thomas Jefferson, which they called a “Declaration of Independence.” In it they stated in detail the many offenses that England’s King George had inflicted upon the 13 American colonies. They announced that they had no alternative but to declare the colonies free and independent states, no longer bound by any ties to Great Britain.
Aware that this action would be viewed by King George as treason and a declaration of war, they knew that if they did not “hang together” in this venture, they might “each hang separately.” How could the colonies contend with the king’s armada of warships and 30,000 of the world’s best-trained and equipped soldiers? These would be, in Thomas Paine’s words “times that try men’s souls.” The 56 men concluded the declaration with some of the most dramatic words in American history: “We mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” Words to remember.
The risks and commitment these men offered provided the liberty we enjoy today.
Bill Coday • Ballwin