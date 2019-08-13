Two very serious situations are occurring at this point in time that affect our collective humanity: Our neighbors south of the U.S. border are fleeing life-threatening circumstances, and women within our borders are being denied control over their bodies.
Versions of both scenarios are played out in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a television series based on a novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood. As my daughter and I watched an episode, I was overwhelmed by the parallels.
Missourians, let us not deny women control over their reproductive rights. Sign the petition at nobanmo.com to express your support for women and transgender people in our state. And speak loudly about the human rights of those trapped at our country’s borders.
Sharon Elliott • University City