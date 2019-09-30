I’m again disappointed in Sen. Josh Hawley’s blind support of President Donald Trump during his Sept. 20 Fox News interview. Trump tacitly admitted he tried to convince the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to attack a Trump political opponent, not to mention threatening to withhold aid unless he did so. As more facts come to light, will Sen. Hawley walk back his “deep state” talking points?
I’m a 22-year U.S. Air Force veteran — I saw the wall came down in Germany; I deployed to Kabul under NATO; I have supported some Republicans in the past. But now I’m shocked to see Republicans put party over country.
Is Sen. Hawley aware Russia is under sanctions for annexing Crimea? Has he read the Mueller report? Far from “closing the case,” the discrepancies between that report and White House statements raise serious questions. So for Sen. Hawley to go on national TV and spin this as a “deep state” conspiracy without facts causes me to question his judgment and his patriotism, considering that Russia benefits from all this. What has he and others who blindly support the president done to the Republican Party we knew? Air Force core values are: integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do. The president displayed none of these, and Sen. Hawley appears to be right there with him.
James Tomaszewski • St. Louis