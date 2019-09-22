History contains lessons on what not to do in the future, no matter how long ago it happened. Sen. Josh Hawley is coming across as a wolf in sheep's clothing. He seems to have forgotten the oath he took upon becoming a Senator: the oath to uphold the Constitution.
Donald Trump is killing democracy. He is acting mentally unstable, and Hawley and the rest of the GOP Senate don't seem to care. Trump is dangerous; a sane, patriotic American doesn't say the things he says. He's denying victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas entry to the U.S. totally because of their color. He invited members of the Taliban to Camp David right before the 9/11 commemoration day. He praises our enemies and insults our allies. I am not just upset. I am afraid that my senator is supporting a fascist. I am so embarrassed by my members of Congress — I'm frustrated and feel trapped. Why don't they just do us a favor and resign?
Francine Buerke • St. Louis County