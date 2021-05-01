Hawley OK with insurrection but not protecting Asians

Regarding the editorial “On anti-Asian hate, Hawley again stands alone on the wrong side of history” (April 24): Sen. Josh Hawley, the sole vote against the anti-Asian hate crimes bill, justified his vote by saying: “As a former prosecutor, my view is it’s dangerous to simply give the federal government open-ended authority to define a whole new class of federal hate crime incidents.” What has Hawley actually prosecuted other than democracy and the Constitution? In fact, he has little legal experience other than a pedigree education, clerking for Chief Justice Roberts, law professor at the University of Missouri, and lobbying.