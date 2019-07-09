Regarding “Missouri Sen. Hawley calls Nike ‘anti-American’ after decision not to sell American-flag sneaker” (July 4): Sen. Josh Hawley tries to claim the moral high ground against Nike’s decision not to issue the sneaker with the facsimile of the first U.S. flag. As was so artistically dramatized in “1776” last week at the Muny, the original Declaration of Independence claimed freedom for all colonial residents, but the Continental Congress was held hostage by the southern colonies until that provision was removed. I think Hawley should read some history about the issues raised regarding slavery at the dawn of our existence as a country and apologize to Nike for his negative reaction to a reasonable point of view.
Tom Kniest • Brentwood