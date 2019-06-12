While serving on the Children and Families Committee during my six years in the Missouri House of Representatives, abortion bills were heard every session. Very personal stories were told, often about heartbreaking decisions to end a pregnancy. Yes, accidental pregnancies were tough choices, in difficult circumstances.
Learning that a much-wanted child was not developing as it should was truly heartbreaking. There were no lungs, or the brain was the size a kidney should be, or the joints were malformed, causing an excruciatingly painful death of the child shortly after birth. And the list goes on.
To be forced to continue four or five months more of such a pregnancy in such dire circumstances is inhumane. All who came to testify to such circumstances chose to discontinue their pregnancy and had some kind of ceremony for the life that could have been.
Often both parents came to us with their stories of choices made due to an anomaly. No one came forward to tell us they sought an abortion due to Down syndrome — no one. Down syndrome children live. Those with missing or undeveloped organs do not.
But that is not the question. The question is one for the woman alone. It is her body. It is her decision. Period.
Missouri's new abortion ban is the first step in state-sanctioned religion and the first step on the slippery slope of losing our five freedoms guaranteed in the First Amendment.
Sue Meredith • Creve Coeur
Former Missouri state representative