Regarding “Historical context is no excuse for founders’ failure” (Sept. 11): Columnist Michael Gerson misses the point completely. He should have known that 100% acceptance by all 13 colonies was needed, or there would have been no Declaration of Independence. Since the agricultural industries of the South were more labor intense than the industries of the North, the South needed slaves to plant and harvest cotton, tobacco and other crops. For that reason, slavery was legalized at the time of the American Revolution to gain acceptance by the southern states.
If there was no American Revolution, there might not have been a French Revolution. And 20 Latin American, Spanish and Portuguese colonies might not have gained their independence because our revolution started the process. Gerson claims historical context is no excuse for the founders’ failure. Maybe 200 years from now, our descendants will call us hypocrites because we claim to love animals, but we kill them and eat their flesh.
Edward J. Hamm • Chesterfield