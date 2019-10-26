Sen. Mitch McConnell has confirmed that there will be a Senate impeachment trial because “We intend to do our constitutional responsibility.” Upon exiting a meeting to review the rules of impeachment hearings, reporters asked what the atmosphere would be like during the trial. Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt joked, “I’m thinking about banning the reporters.”
Trump’s recent actions in Ukraine are unconstitutional and impeachable offenses. Witness testimony continues to detail the depth of corruption as reported by reputable journalists. As a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Sen. Blunt’s silence on all of Trump’s impeachable actions is bad enough, but to joke about it? Impeachment is not a laughing matter. Nor is joking about Trump’s unceasing war on journalists.
Sen. Blunt took an oath of office that begins “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.” When will he and other Republican senators start to defending our Constitution? History will not be kind to these Republicans who continue to choose party over country, directly in conflict with their oath of office. After decades of public service, Sen. Blunt is leaving a tarnished legacy for his great-grandchildren. It is not too late to change that legacy. It’s time for Sen. Blunt to defend our Constitution rather than be complicit in undermining it in his silence and for him to stop demeaning the impeachment process with ill-timed jokes.
Maureen Jordan • Manchester