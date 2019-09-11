President Donald Trump has soiled the dignity of the office. He demeans the presidency and the dignity of our country by letting loose regularly (and illiterately) on social media. His actions seriously endanger our nation. His tariffs, tax cuts and deficits will trigger a recession, for which Republican Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Ann Wagner should be blamed. His racist words have sown hate crimes.
Blunt, Hawley and Wagner are employed by their constituents and obligated to look out for their interests and the interests of the U.S. Yet they make no move to hold him accountable. They sit on their hands and allow him to get away with holding children hostage, defiling our climate, and wrecking our economy. How can they justify not challenging his ignorant, dangerous and insulting comments and actions? Do they not see that by allowing him to pull these unconscionable shenanigans, they are tarnishing their own legacy? The world will remember their failure to use their voice to stand up to a demagogue.
If these lawmakers will not press this president to behave as a leader rather than a dictator, their constituents, and history, will ask of them: At long last, have you left no sense of decency?
Ruthellen Osherow • Clayton