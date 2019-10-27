Regarding columnist Joe Holleman’s overuse of the verb, “to ankle,” whenever on-air talent leaves a local St. Louis station for another market: For goodness sake, give the man a thesaurus!
A brief Google search came up with these for depart: abandon, blast off, disappear, escape, evacuate, exit, go, pull out, quit, remove, retire, vacate, withdraw, abdicate, absent, decamp, desert, emigrate, migrate, part, perish, scram, secede, split, start, tergiversate, troop, vanish, beat it, cut and run, cut out, get away, git, go away, go forth, hit the bricks, hit the road, hit the trail, make a break, march out, move on, move out, sally forth, say goodbye, set forth, shove off, slip away, start out, take leave.
For the record, there were no hits for “to ankle.”
Deborah Goldfeder • Creve Coeur