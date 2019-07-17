Regarding “Ad cherry-picks, misinterprets Founding Fathers’ intent” (July 9): Thanks to letter writer Alan Freed for critiquing Hobby Lobby’s full-page ad in the Post-Dispatch on Christianity. It is my recollection that this paid ad is pretty much an annual event for the Hobby Lobby company and its owners. I’ve seen it before. Obviously, like all Americans, they have a right to freely say what they believe. But that doesn’t guarantee the factual accuracy of what they believe, or give them the right to impose it on others when there is objective counter-evidence.
The Hobby Lobby company is the darling of the Trump administration because of its owners’ outspoken conservative Christian stand on certain social issues. Yet, somehow, the company must have missed (or ignored) one of President Donald Trump’s key “Make America Great Again” talking points: bringing manufacturing jobs back home.
I have often shopped at Hobby Lobby, and I like a lot of their merchandise. But it’s very noticeable that practically every single item in their stores has a “Made in China” tag on it. Mr. Trump was either not aware of this, or he gave them an exception just for being a social conservative favorite.
In contrast, ask Harley-Davidson executives how Mr. Trump reacted to their crippling, tariff-driven business decision to move some of their manufacturing overseas. It wasn’t pretty.
Tom O’Connor • St. Louis County