It’s generally believed Joe Biden is not a racist. I do hope his remarks during his 2006 race don’t come back to haunt him. He said, “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.”
That same year in Virginia, then-U.S. Sen. George Allen during a campaign rally pointed toward S.R. Sidarth, an Indian-American college student, and said “This fellow here, over here with the yellow shirt, Macaca or whatever his name is, he’s with my opponent.” Looking into the camera, Allen said how his opponent Jim Webb was raising money in Hollywood and then he further said, “Let’s give a welcome to Macaca here. Welcome to America and the real world of Virginia.”
Fast forward to the election when Allen was projected to be winner of the Virginia Senate seat. However, when the ballots from the northern Virginia counties with an overwhelming majority of Indian-Americans were counted later on, Sen. Allen became the former Senator.
Voters do have a long memory, sometimes.
Nand Lal Johari • St. Louis